49ers inactives: Azeez Al-Shaair available vs. Titans in Week 16

Both the 49ers and Tennessee Titans enter their Week 16 clash with a number of injuries to key players, but the 49ers at least will have one important piece available on their defense for Thursday night's game in Nashville.

Azeez Al-Shaair will be active for the Week 16 showdown, as the 49ers announced their list of unavailable players ahead of Thursday night's game.

Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan is among the inactives for Tennessee, one of three offensive lineman who won't be able to take the field for the Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.