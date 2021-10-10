49ers inactives: 2 questionable DL will play

The 49ers had a potential depth issue brewing on their defensive line heading into a crucial NFC West showdown with the Cardinals. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and defensive end Samson Ebukam were both listed as ‘questionable’ on the Week 5 status report, but both players will suit up for Sunday’s game in Arizona.

Here is the list of inactives against the Cardinals:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Jauan Jennings

CB K’Waun Williams

G Aaron Banks

DT Zach Kerr

DB Buster Skrine

CB Ambry Thomas

There aren’t any surprises in this group. Skrine and Thomas were both active last week with Josh Norman nursing bruised lungs, but he was cleared to play this week and is set to line up across from Emmanuel Moseley against a pass-heavy Cardinals offense.

Veteran CB Dontae Johnson was the starting nickel cornerback a week ago with Williams sidelined, and he figures to retain that role again Sunday.

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin was activated off the practice squad and will suit up ahead of Jennings, who has been active all year. Benjamin could take over kick return duties, but he also had a good rapport with starting quarterback Trey Lance in the preseason.

