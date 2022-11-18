49ers can improve red-zone offense with ground game, Greg Papa believes

Papa: 49ers can improve red-zone offense with ground game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Is the 49ers' offense too conservative? 49ers broadcaster Greg Papa doesn't believe so.

In the latest "Ask Papa" segment of "49ers Talk," Papa shared his thoughts on the 49ers' perceived conservative offense and lack of explosiveness.

"I mean, we saw it play really well the last game before the bye for the three touchdowns in the second half against the [Los Angeles] Rams," Papa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "Then they came out against the [Los Angeles] Chargers off the bye, that first drive they were good but they failed inside the red zone."

Papa then cited examples of the 49ers' inability to get extra scores, such as when "wide back" Deebo Samuel failed to score at the 2-yard line and when star running back Christian McCaffrey couldn't get through in a similar situation.

"So the red-zone issue popped up right there," Papa continued. "And at the end of the game, they kind of backed off a little bit, trying to run to use up the timeouts.

"I thought [49ers coach] Kyle Shanahan may go forward on fourth down for the knockout punch there to go up two scores."

Although Papa doesn't necessarily mind how the 49ers put points on the board, he did state that trading Jeff Wilson Jr. was an "issue" to him and explained how San Francisco can improve in the red zone.

"But Jeff Wilson Jr., to me, would be the clear, short-yardage and goal-line back," Papa said. "Where on that third-and-goal from 2 two-yard line, maybe you take McCaffrey out and you bring in Jeff.

"And that's how you score in the red zone. You run it in the red zone."

As it stands, the 49ers rank 18th in the NFL in scoring at 22.0 points per game. They are 10th in the NFL in passing yards per game (236.3), and 14th in the league in rushing yards per game (123.7).

While the 49ers might not be scoring as much as fans and pundits would like, their defense has been getting it done, shutting down opponents on a weekly basis.

Once the offense fully clicks, 49ers fans are hopeful that a more potent offensive unit will arise to put those outside thoughts to bed.

