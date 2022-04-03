49ers icon Frank Gore congratulated by Alex Smith on unofficial retirement

Alex Smith congratulates Gore on unofficial retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As word of Frank Gore’s apparent retirement circulates throughout the NFL, his former 49ers teammates are offering their congratulations to the legendary running back.

Quarterback Alex Smith, who retired himself almost exactly a year ago, took to Instagram on Sunday with a touching message for his old backfield counterpart.

“Hands down, one of the greatest honors of my career was getting to share the backfield with @frankgore for so many years,” Smith posted. “The greatest teammate and competitor. The definition of tough. One of the best to ever do it. Congratulations brother!!”

Smith and Gore played together on the 49ers for eight seasons. Both began their careers in San Francisco as part of the same 2005 draft class -- Smith was selected in the first round as the No. 1 overall pick, and Gore was drafted in the third.

The pair went on to become centerpieces of a 49ers team that went to the NFC Championship Game in 2011.

Gore alluded to his retirement this week on a Bovada Instagram livestream, where he told host Heidi Watney that plans are in the works for the five-time Pro Bowler to sign a one-day contract with San Francisco and retire a 49er.

Gore last played in the NFL in 2020 as part of the New York Jets. The 38-year-old did not play in 2021 and instead spent the year training and participating in an exhibition boxing match.

Neither the 49ers nor Gore have officially announced his retirement, but there will be no shortage of congratulatory messages once he does.

