49ers' huge turnout at players-only workout must impress Kyle Shanahan

Last week, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said he was planning another upcoming players-only training session that would include a larger contingent of his teammates than the ones he has been leading back in the Bay Area.

He wasn't lying.

With team facilities still closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several of San Francisco's offensive players apparently flocked to Nashville, Tenn. this week to put in more on-field work together. All the sessions are voluntary by rule, but based on the turnout Wednesday, it certainly appears like they're not having any trouble getting players to buy in.

Deebo Samuel arrived on Monday, and seventh-round rookie receiver Jauan Jennings -- who went to college at nearby University of Tennessee -- had already worked out with Garoppolo and fullback Kyle Juszczyk by Wednesday morning. Judging by the numerous videos and tweets that have been posted, the afternoon session clearly was well-attended.

Some players feature more prominently in the clips than others, but it looks like at least 15 49ers players joined in on the workout. All four quarterbacks -- Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens and undrafted rookie Broc Rutter -- were there, along with Juszczyk and tight ends George Kittle and Charlie Woerner. Numerous receivers participated as well alongside Samuel and Jennings, including Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor, Jalen Hurd, Shawn Poindexter and first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers certainly haven't been the only team whose players have taken it upon themselves to organize offseason workouts, but one could argue most of their 31 NFL counterparts need them more than they do. And, you'd have to imagine that very few others have had sessions as well-attended as the one San Francisco held Wednesday -- far outside of the team's market, no less.

The additional reps can only serve to benefit the 49ers until Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff are permitted to supervise them. Until then, though, they surely must like what they're seeing.

