49ers' Hufanga dunks on Cardinals' Conner after postgame scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Emotions still were running high well after the clock hit zero in the 49ers' 35-16 win over the Cardinals.

Following the game, safety Talanoa Hufanga had to be restrained by teammate George Kittle after he was struck in the face by Cardinals running back James Conner while the two exchanged words on the field.

Talanoa Hufanga and James Conner got into a scuffle after the final whistle 😳pic.twitter.com/SlW7Fnxocz — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 2, 2023

It's unclear what led to the dispute between the two, but Hufanga confirmed after the game that Conner was the one who approached him.

"Yeah, my man came up to me," Hufanga told KNBR's Jake Hutchinson. "It's all good, though. It's all respect at the end of the day; it's love for the game, but it wasn't my thing. He just wanted to show me something."

Conner was held mostly in check by a stout 49ers defense, recording 52 yards on 11 carries and one reception for four yards. His less-than-impressive stat line was not lost on the 49ers' All-Pro safety.

"I honestly don't know what he was trying to show me," Hufanga told Hutchinson. "He only ran for 52 yards, so I don't know what he was really on, but told him we'll see him next time again. Took the L today, but they'll be good."

Hufanga recorded five total tackles in the game, including a big hit on Conner that kept the Cardinals running back shy of the end zone on a two-point attempt late in the third quarter.

Javon Kinlaw didn't mince his words while commenting on a video of the scuffle that TheSFNiners posted on Instagram.

Javon Kinlaw’s response to James Conner shoving Talanoa Hufanga in the face https://t.co/9yoUbOByUs pic.twitter.com/nRRl26CFq1 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) October 2, 2023

Hufanga and Conner will see each other again when the 49ers travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 15.