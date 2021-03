Reuters

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday condemned an escalation in fighting in Yemen's Marib, calling for the Houthis to end an offensive on the government's last northern stronghold, and pushing for the government to allow fuel into Hodeidah port. In a statement, the 15-member council also condemned cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and said the escalation in Marib "threatens efforts to secure a political settlement when the international community is increasingly united to end the conflict." A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group ousted the country’s government from the capital Sanaa.