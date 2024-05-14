49ers to host New York Jets for 2024 season opener

(KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2024 season. The game will be on primetime for Monday Night Football on ESPN with a 5:20 p.m. PT kickoff at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers, who are coming off a Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February, begin their season on Monday, Sept. 9 in Santa Clara.

Dodgers fans projected to invade Oracle Park for series against Giants

The 49ers and Jets last faced off in 2020 in New York — a game that San Francisco won 31-13. Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who served as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020, makes his return to Levi’s Stadium.

Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be under center for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon in last season’s Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Tickets for the 49ers-Jets game can be purchased on Ticketmaster. As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest seats are going for $143.

The NFL will release the full 2024 schedule on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.