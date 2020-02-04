The 49ers had a season to remember in 2019.

Finishing 13-3 with the top seed in the NFC, San Francisco advanced to Super Bowl LIV, where they let a 10-point lead slip away and lost 31-20 at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Hard Rock Stadium.

The players didn't retreat to their hotel rooms and sulk, instead flocking to American Airlines Arena -- home of the NBA's Miami Heat -- to celebrate one of the most successful seasons in franchise history.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk at the 49ers Super Bowl After Party.



(Via IG/Kristin Juszczyk) pic.twitter.com/s1e26wUtbD



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) February 3, 2020

More video of Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk at the 49ers Super Bowl After Party.



(Via IG/Kristin Juszczyk) pic.twitter.com/FnYpqsdN62



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) February 3, 2020

Kyle Juszczyk having a good time at the 49ers Super Bowl After Party.



(Via IG/Kristin Juszczyk) pic.twitter.com/2p7zhMinRw



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) February 3, 2020

The party featured performances from rappers Lil Wayne and DaBaby, TMZ Sports reported.

Kyle Shanahan asked all the team's players to attend, NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai reported.

(Video) Despite loss, Kyle Shanahan asked all players to attend postgame reception at ⁦@AAarena⁩. Most were here along w/ staff, family and VIPs. #DaBaby performed. #SuperBowl #Miami pic.twitter.com/uh1L5maQba — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) February 3, 2020

While the sting of a Super Bowl loss isn't rivaled by much in sports, the Niners still found a way to enjoy the team's final night in Miami.

49ers host wild after party in Miami following 2020 Super Bowl loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area