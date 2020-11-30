49ers to host two games in Arizona because of COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara

The 49ers had played their home games this season at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara without fans. Now, they'll be hosting their home games in Arizona. (Tony Avelar / Associated Press)

Unable to play in their own stadium because of COVID-19 restrictions, the San Francisco 49ers will share a temporary home with the division-rival Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers announced Monday they would play two “home” games — against Buffalo on Dec. 7, and Washington on Dec. 13 — at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Cardinals.

Santa Clara County announced new rules over the weekend, which went into effect Monday, that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports. Additionally, the rules require anyone who has traveled more than 150 miles from the county to quarantine for 14 days.

The 49ers said they would have information on practice plans later.

“The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games,” the 49ers said in a statement.

The rules also will affect the San Jose Sharks of the NHL and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State.

In other pandemic news around the sports world:

• Minnesota has called off Saturday’s college football game against Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers because of a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program.

• Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said team meetings that were scheduled to be done in person would be conducted virtually on Monday after an increased number of positive coronavirus tests.

• The Charlotte Hornets will not allow fans to attend home games to start the season because of the pandemic. The team said Monday it made the decision after consulting with state and local government officials. The Hornets open the preseason Dec. 12 at home.

• Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball team will not play in a Connecticut tournament because of a positive coronavirus test. The team has paused basketball activities.

• New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says all indoor youth sports in the state will be suspended starting Saturday because of the climbing COVID-19 caseload.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.