49ers to host Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis on 30 visit

The 49ers are working hard to find another tight end to bolster their depth behind George Kittle. Now they’re bringing in Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis on a 30 visit per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Willis met with San Francisco at the combine and we highlighted him in our 49ers 2023 Prospect Watch series.

He’s an intriguing option because he has enough athleticism that could translate into him being a productive pass catcher in the NFL, but it’s how he can function in the offense that should have appeal for head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Willis lined up all over the field for the Sooners and had success as both an in-line and move blocker. That’s the first step for a TE getting on the field for the 49ers.

His pass-catching production wasn’t particularly notable. Willis caught 75 balls for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career. What’s impressive though is how he finds space and sells blocks before sliding out and making himself an open target for his quarterback.

It’s unlikely the 49ers are going to find the next Kittle in this year’s draft, but Willis could quickly provide improved depth at the position for the cost of a late Day 3 pick.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire