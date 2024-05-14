49ers will host Jets on Monday night in Week One

The Jets will be opening the season on Monday night for the second year in a row, but they'll be hoping things play out differently this time around.

ESPN announced that the Jets will be at Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers to kick off the Monday Night Football schedule for the 2024 season.

The Jets were at home on Monday night to start the 2023 season and a festive night took a bad turn when quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth offensive snap of the game. The Jets would go on to beat the Bills in overtime on a punt return touchdown by Xavier Gipson, but the injury wound up looming large in another losing season for the Jets.

Rodgers grew up in Northern California and went to Cal, so the trip will be to a familiar neck of the woods for the quarterback.

This year's opener will also be a return to Santa Clara for Jets head coach Robert Saleh. He spent four years as Kyle Shanahan's defensive coordinator with the 49ers before moving on to the Jets job in 2021.