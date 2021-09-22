49ers host four wide receivers, one linebacker for workouts

49ers work out five free agents with injuries mounting originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have been bit by the injury bug earlier on this season.

As a result, they've had to shop around for reinforcements up and down the roster.

San Francisco 49ers worked out Cody Core, Chris Lacy, Shawn Poindexter, Tahir Whitehead, Damion Willis — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 21, 2021

Holding workouts for five players total, four of them happen to be wide receivers.

All four of Cody Core, Chris Lacy, Shawn Poindexter and Damion Willis have something in common. That is, they are all young wide receivers over 6'3". It's clear the 49ers are looking for a specific type of receiver.

Is there any particular reason as to why the 49ers are targeting tall receivers? On the active roster, Jauan Jennings (6'3") and Mohamed Sanu (6'2") are the two tallest receivers. Both of them have played a somewhat active role in the offense through two games. Their jobs seem safe for now.

It's more likely that the four receivers brought in for workouts are practice squad targets. Travis Benjamin (5'10") and River Cracraft (6'0") are on the smaller side, so maybe the 49ers are looking to add length to that group.

The most intriguing of the five players is linebacker Tahir Whitehead. A nine-year NFL veteran, Whitehead totaled 100-plus combined tackles in four consecutive seasons from 2016-2019. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was placed on Injured Reserve following the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions.

Whitehead, a seasoned NFL veteran, could be an excellent depth piece at the linebacker position.

