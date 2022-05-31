49ers hoping Ty Davis-Price brings thunder to 'lightning' backfield

49ers hoping Davis-Price brings thunder to 'lightning' backfield originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are looking for Ty Davis-Price to bring a new element to the run game.

Assistant head coach and running backs coach Anthony Lynn spoke to local Bay Area media last week, and shared what he sees from the third-round draft pick. At 6-foot-1 and 219 pounds, Davis-Price is the tallest in the club’s running backs room.

“We saw a body type that we don’t have right now.” Lynn said. “A bigger back that can run, and physical, who can block. You want that thunder and lightning approach. We have some guys who can move around. We’ve got lightning. Hopefully Ty brings that thunder.”

After only two days of on-field practice, Lynn has seen some of Davis-Price’s potential, but the coach knows the back’s development as an overall player will happen over time. The former 49ers ball-carrier spoke about how it is his responsibility to teach the rookie how to block in pass protection, with that element lacking in most college programs.

“He’s made a couple cuts on the field that shows his natural running ability,” Lynn said. “And for a big man to be able move the way he can move, and he’s shown some soft hands. I will get him right pass protection-wise, but right now, in shorts, we have no idea.”

Lynn shared his excitement to join Kyle Shanahan’s coaching staff, knowing the head coach since his childhood while playing under his father, Mike, during his NFL career. The 49ers head coach’s commitment to the run game made coming to Santa Clara an easy decision for Lynn.

With long-time 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner taking a medical leave of absence to undergo hip surgery, Lynn knows he has big shoes to fill. The former Chargers head coach is the perfect candidate, having played under Turner while a member of the Denver Broncos 1997-1999.

Lynn is excited about the depth in the running backs room that includes the team’s leading rusher from 2021, Elijah Mitchell, veteran Jeff Wilson Jr., JaMycal Hasty, Trey Sermon and undrafted free agent Jordan Mason from Georgia Tech, who is known as “J.P.”

“Don’t count out J.P., the free-agent rookie,” Lynn said. “He is a good back. He's not going to impress much outside in shorts, but when we get the pads on, you’ll see him show up a little bit. I’m excited about the room that we have, the depth and the possibilities.”

