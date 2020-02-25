49ers hoping receiver Jalen Hurd will be cleared for offseason program

INDIANAPOLIS -- Even before the 49ers have the opportunity to select a wide receiver in the draft, the club expects to add the services of a young pass-catcher.

Jalen Hurd, a third-round draft pick from a year ago, appears to be on schedule to receive clearance to rejoin the 49ers when the offseason program begins in April. Hurd spent his rookie season on injured reserve due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

"For it to completely heal, it happens on different timelines," 49ers general manager John Lynch said. "We found that his has been stubborn. We think he's been nearing towards a much better place where he'll be cleared for all activities.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"(We) don't want to officially give that word, but there have been some recent scans and things that give us a lot of hope that that'll be the case, come April 1, he'll be a full-go."

Hurd was not around the team too much during his rookie season. He did not travel to Miami for Super Bowl LIV due to concerns about aggravating his back condition.

"I think there's a little anxiety on his part that the long plane rides had set him off before and he worked so hard to try to get right, and kind of didn't want that to enter the equation," Lynch said.

[RELATED: 49ers roster analysis: More receiver depth needed around Deebo Samuel]

In order for Hurd's back to heal, the 49ers and Hurd felt it was best to keep him off his feet.

"With his back stuff, he didn't want to travel, didn't want to be in the meetings and everything," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "There wasn't much to do. He had a stress fracture and it's taking a long time to heal, so we wanted him to be as immobile as possible."

Hurd (6-foot-4, 227 pounds) caught 69 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns in his senior season at Baylor in 2018. He played his first three college seasons at Tennessee, where he rushed for 2,635 yards and 20 touchdowns as a running back.

Story continues

Hurd appeared in the 49ers' preseason opener last summer and caught two touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys before experiencing the back condition that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

49ers hoping receiver Jalen Hurd will be cleared for offseason program originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area