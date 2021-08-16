49ers “hoping for” Nick Bosa’s full participation in practice next week

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa remains on track to play Week 1. He should take another step in his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament next week.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa is expected to partake in team drills next week for the first time. Bosa has participated only in individual drills since training camp began last month.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” Shanahan said Monday, via Keiana Martin of the team website. “If we stay on track, I think we’ll see him next week.”

Bosa underwent surgery in late September after tearing his ACL and damaging cartilage in his left knee against the Jets. He has taken a day off between every three practices so as not to tax his knee as he works his way back.

