49ers hoping for leap from now-healthy DL Javon Kinlaw

For the first time in a long time 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will enter training camp in a good space healthy-wise.

Knee issues, including an ACL reconstruction in November of 2021, limited Kinlaw to just 10 games over the last two seasons. In those 10 games he managed just 12 tackles and one quarterback hit with no tackles for loss and no sacks.

It’s been a disappointing start for the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 draft, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday told reporters the team is very optimistic about Kinlaw entering this year’s training camp.

“Yeah, Kinlaw’s been unbelievable,” Shanahan said in his post-practice press conference. “Just in the fact that, I mean, you guys see how he looks, and he’s just gone a full year with no setbacks. And so to get through OTAs with that and then our 40 days away, it continued. And as that happens he just keeps looking better and better and everyone knows the specimen that he is, so now hopefully that can continue through training camp so he can really tie that to football. And if he can do that and stay healthy, with the way he’s worked and the way his talent is and his mindset, I feel it’s a matter of time for him.”

Kinlaw’s talent was apparent in his rookie campaign when he posted 1.5 sacks and four pass breakups, and returned an interception for a touchdown. There were ups and downs during that season, but for the most part he looked like he was on track to becoming a productive defensive tackle.

Then the injuries started setting in and Kinlaw never got a chance to take the step forward the team was hoping he would in 2021. Now Shanahan is hopeful Kinlaw’s health will allow him to stay on the field and take those strides, but the team isn’t going to over do it.

“I mean theoretically, yeah, just because I mean if that guy just keeps playing football, he’s going to get really good,” Shanahan said. “But we don’t go extra because the more you go extra with someone, the higher chance of him getting hurt and that has been what’s held him back. So we’re trying to be as smart with him as possible, but for the first time in a couple years he’s been healthy enough to get himself in a position to where he can be treated like everyone else, just getting normal reps and everything. And if he is able to do that, I think things will work out very well for him.”

A healthy Kinlaw would be a welcome addition to an already loaded 49ers defensive line. The arrival of Javon Hargrave in free agency pushes Kinlaw down the depth chart, but at the rate San Francisco rotates its defensive linemen he should still see plenty of action.

There are several ways the 49ers defense can get better this year. Kinlaw improving with more playing time is one that could be very impactful on the team’s most important unit.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire