49ers hoping Jalen Hurd is done with season-ending injuries

For the first time since 2002, the 49ers did not select a wideout.

The 49ers have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Richie James among those in the receivers room. They still have hope Jalen Hurd can get on the field and help their cause.

Hurd spent his first two seasons on injured reserve after San Francisco made him a third-round choice.

Hurd is rehabbing from an torn anterior cruciate ligament this time, an injury that happened in a training camp practice last August.

“Jalen’s rehab is going well,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We’re eager to get him back here, because he’s been rehabbing away. But we check in regularly, and he’s doing a nice job with his rehab, so we’re excited about that.

“I think Jalen’s always been a hard worker, and has just had some tough luck with that stuff. He’ll continue to work hard, and we think he’ll be ready to go.”

Hurd missed his rookie season with a stress fracture in his back.

Lynch also gave an update on swing tackle Shon Coleman, who opted out of last season over COVID-19 concerns. Coleman missed the 2019 season with a broken fibula and ankle injury.

“He’s been here a lot this offseason, and he’s really looking good just out in workouts, which we’ll see once we get on the field,” Lynch said. “But Shon’s doing a nice job. We’re pleased with that.”

