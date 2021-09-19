49ers hoping Elijah Mitchell’s injury was just a stinger

The 49ers lost Raheem Mostert for the season in Week One and they were even shorter on healthy tailbacks by the time Week Two’s win over the Eagles came to an end.

Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, and Trey Sermon all left the game with injuries and head coach Kyle Shanahan offered some updates on their conditions in his postgame press conference. Mitchell was able to return to the game and Shanahan said that the team is hopeful that he escaped a serious injury.

“He said he was good enough to come back in, so that’s when you think it’s a stinger,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “But until you have time to go get an MRI and stuff, you never know. But hoping it was just a stinger. Usually, you feel good about that [with] the way he was talking and the way he was able to come back in the game.”

Sermon suffered a head injury and Hasty hurt his ankle. Shanahan had less to say about the nature of their injuries, so the coming days will bring more word about the status of the 49ers backfield.

