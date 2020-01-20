49ers hopeful Tevin Coleman will be ready for Super Bowl

One of the few things to go wrong for the 49ers on Sunday was the shoulder injury running back Tevin Coleman suffered in the first half of the game.

Coleman took a cart to the locker room and was ruled out of the game during halftime. He returned to the sideline with his injured arm in a sling and head coach Kyle Shanahan had a limited update on his condition after the game.

“I know it was a shoulder,” Shanahan said in his postgame press conference. “He was sitting there. I didn’t get to talk to him too much about it. I’m hoping he’ll be all right next week. I don’t totally know yet. But, I know he’s not ruled out or anything. I think there will be a good chance.”

Raheem Mostert‘s monster night made it easy for the Niners to deal with Coleman’s absence, but they’d still like to have all hands on deck when they try for the organization’s sixth Super Bowl title.