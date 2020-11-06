49ers hopeful for returns of Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel vs. Saints

49ers hopeful for returns of Mostert, Samuel for Week 10 vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 49ers begin preparations to face the New Orleans Saints next week, some key players could return to the practice field.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday he hopes running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be available for the 49ers’ Week 10 game against the Saints.

Mostert has not played since Oct. 18, when he left the game after the first carry of the second half with a high-ankle sprain. He has spent the minimum of three games on injured reserve.

Mostert is still the 49ers’ leading rusher with 303 yards on 51 rushing attempts (5.9 average).

Samuel missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. He has 16 catches for 185 yards and one touchdown in four games.

“I’m hoping for it,” Shanahan said on Friday. “I know they have a chance, but we’ll get a good look at them on Monday.

“Hopefully, we can at least get them in limited for Wednesday. Just Deebo and Raheem with the injuries, and, obviously, excited to get (Brandon) Aiyuk and (Kendrick) Bourne and Trent Williams back.”

Aiyuk, Bourne and Williams were not eligible to play Thursday in the 49ers’ 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers while they were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Each player, as well as Samuel, is cleared to return to full team activities after two days of negative test results.

Bourne was on the COVID-19 list because of a false positive, and Aiyuk and Williams could not play because of “close contact” with Bourne.

