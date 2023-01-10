49ers hopeful Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw to return for playoffs after missing Week 18

The 49ers were without their starting left guard and starting Will linebacker on Sunday when they finished their regular season against the Arizona Cardinals. LG Aaron Banks missed the game with a knee injury, while LB Dre Greenlaw was dealing with a back issue. Both players are expected to return to action for the postseason though per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan on Monday in a conference call said Banks will be back, and he’s hopeful Greenlaw will get into practice.

Banks was replaced at left guard by Daniel Brunskill against the Cardinals. Azeez Al-Shaair stepped in for Greenlaw.

The 49ers are in a good spot health-wise going into their week of preparation for a playoff game against the Seahawks on Saturday. Their only injury in Sunday’s game was a neck sprain for LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who Shanahan said is considered day-to-day. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens is also expected to return after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

A Saturday kickoff means everything gets moved up a day for the 49ers. Instead of having Tuesday off, they’ll begin their week of practice where we’ll get more insight into player availability for the Wild Card game.

