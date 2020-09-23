49ers injury update: Can West Virginia waters have healing powers?

49ers hope W. Va. waters have healing powers amid injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ weeklong stay in therapeutic West Virginia appears to be coming at a good time for the banged-up team.

A local reporter on Wednesday informed 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan that “a couple hundred years ago” the town of White Sulphur Springs built an entire industry on tourists believing the waters in the area held special healing powers.

“Well, I did not know that about the healing powers of the waters,” Shanahan said. “I’ll stop with the bottled water and get right to that. For our players, we could use that right now.”

Earlier, Shanahan ticked through the teams injury report, as the 49ers begin practices at The Greenbrier resort in preparation to face the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium:

-- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not practice due to a high-ankle sprain. He is unlikely to play this week.

-- Running back Raheem Mostert will not practice due to a knee sprain. He is unlikely to play this week.

-- Running back Tevin Coleman will not practice, and he is expected to miss approximately four weeks due to a knee sprain, Shanahan said.

-- Defensive end Dee Ford will not practice with a back condition. Ford had some “medicine” this week and there is no timetable for his return.

-- Tight end George Kittle is expected to return to limited practice with a knee sprain. His status is unclear for Sunday’s game.

-- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is also limited due to a deep thigh bruise.

The 49ers chose to stay at The Greenbrier, in part, because of its location in the Eastern Standard Time Zone. The 49ers have back-to-back games in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 49ers defeated the New York Jets, 31-13, on Sunday in a game in which six players sustained lower-body injuries.

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are out for the season with ACL tears in their left knees. Some good news is that nose tackle D.J. Jones’ ankle appears fine, and he is scheduled to practice on Wednesday.

Last year, the 49ers stayed in Youngstown, Ohio, and, later in the season, at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, between back-to-back road games in the eastern part of the country.

Shanahan also cited the practice fields, hotel rooms and meeting spaces that the 49ers require in order to move operations for a week as reason for the 49ers staying at The Greenbrier.

He already was familiar with the resort. He took his family there when they lived in Washington. He said his family had a good time. The resort has three golf courses, a bowling alley, a shooting range and an ice rink. But there is not much time for those activities because of the work that must be done to get ready for a football game.

“This place has put on training camp for a number of teams, so it’s actually built perfect for this,” Shanahan said. “I can’t think of a better place for it.”

And he said that before he learned about the potential healing powers of the water, too.