49ers hope several injured players return vs. Colts in Week 7

49ers hopeful several injured players return in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With multiple players nursing injuries, the 49ers' Week 6 bye could be happening at just the right time.

After the team’s 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan offered injury updates on players who could return in Week 7 when the club hosts the Indianapolis Colts at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Marcell Harris suffered a fracture in his thumb in Arizona, Shanahan told reporters on a conference call Monday. The converted linebacker will have surgery on Tuesday but the team is hopeful he could play after the bye week against the Colts.

Shanahan also believes that Jimmy Garoppolo could return in Week 7. The veteran quarterback, who has been dealing with a calf injury, traveled with the team to Arizona and was seen doing some rehabilitation work with head of strength and conditioning Dustin Perry.

K’Waun Williams (calf) and JaMycal Hasty (ankle) also could return in time to face the Colts.

Shanahan was little more skeptical about Dre Greenlaw returning that soon. Shanahan said that there is an “outside chance” that the linebacker could play Week 7 but is more likely to return from core muscle surgery when the 49ers travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Oct. 31.

George Kittle, who was placed on injured reserve prior to the game in Arizona, must sit out three weeks under that designation. He will be eligible to return in Week 9 when the Cardinals visit Levi's Stadium.

Jeff Wilson Jr., who was placed on the PUP list after injuring his meniscus during the offseason, is still on track to return in late November, Shanahan said. When asked specifically asked about Jalen Hurd and Tarvarius Moore, the coach didn't have any updates.

