The 49ers hope to have a couple of defensive reinforcements for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Wednesday press conference that he hopes edge rusher Dee Ford and linebacker Dre Greenlaw will rejoin the lineup for the home game.

Ford went on injured reserve with a back injury early this month and has missed the team’s last three games. He had five tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in six pre-injury appearances.

If Ford can go, he’ll join Nick Bosa, Arden Key, and Charles Omenihu in the pass rushing mix for the Niners.

Greenlaw was designated for return from injured reserve last week. He had groin surgery after Week One.

49ers hope to have Dee Ford, Dre Greenlaw this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk