49ers hope to avoid seeing awful Jared Goff touchdown spike in Week 6

Through five games, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff already has tied his career-high with two rushing touchdowns this season.

The 49ers hope the former Cal Bears quarterback doesn't set a new career-high when the two teams meet on "Sunday Night Football" this weekend.

If Goff manages to find the end zone, the 49ers and the football world might be subjected to this awful touchdown spike.

Goff scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Rams' 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. The celebration didn't go as planned. Goff tried to spike the ball, but instead, it flew closer to the FOX cameraman than the ground.

In 59 career games over five seasons, Goff now has eight career rushing touchdowns.

There's good news and bad news for the 49ers. They've only given up four rushing touchdowns this season, but two of those have been to quarterbacks. Kyler Murray scored once in the season opener and Carson Wentz found pay dirt last Sunday.

The 49ers lost to both the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles, so it would be a good idea for Robert Saleh's defense to keep Goff out of the end zone.

If they don't, the 49ers might be looking at a 2-4 record.