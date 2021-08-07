49ers holding 1st open practice for fans this Saturday
Festivities for the event start at 8:30 a.m. and the practice starts at 10:15 a.m., with tickets costing $10 for everyone 2-years-old and up.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
The Steelers looked good in their first preseason game of the year.
The first stock report of the 2021 season takes a look at the Cowboys who were able to suit up on Thursday night. It was a good night for some of the youth, and some of the vets had a different story.
Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel
The Raiders and the Crimson Tide RB room: A perfect match.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Richard Bland has played professionally since 1996 and he's showing his veteran insight on Twitter towards Bryson DeChambeau.
With Ben Roethlisberger sitting out the Hall of Fame Game, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins received plenty of chances to show Mike Tomlin each deserves the backup job. It remains a tight race after the quarterbacks’ first “test” as Tomlin refers to game action. “I thought they did a nice job, particularly from a play [more]
The foursome finished second behind Jamaica, which recorded the third-fastest time in history.
Zach Fulton is the third Giants lineman in the last week to announce his retirement, joining Joe Looney and Todd Davis.
Find out what Big Ten coaches had to anonymously say about Penn State football in 2021
Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.
With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed in the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points. When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Steveson was losing to Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out.
Katy Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended when she was wiped out in a spectacular crash in Thursday's quarter-finals, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
One Steelers wide receiver would like to be playing for someone else when the 2021 season gets underway. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that James Washington has asked the team to trade him. Washington was a 2018 second-round pick in Pittsburgh. A desire for more playing time than he saw last season and has been [more]
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.