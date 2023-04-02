49ers to hold top 30 visit with do-everything defender from Sacramento State

The 49ers have a top-30 meeting with a local Northern California product. Sacramento State’s Marte Mapu is meeting with San Francisco as part of 14 top-30 meetings he has with NFL clubs per the Sacramento Bee’s Chris Biderman.

Mapu was a standout at the Senior Bowl and did a little bit of everything for the Hornets during his five years with the club. He played in 41 games and posted 165 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 22 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

At 6-3, 214 pounds he’s in an interesting spot positionally. He’s probably a touch undersized to play linebacker, but his athleticism may limit him some at safety. He did a little bit of everything for Sac State during his tenure there. The 49ers have had success with “positionless” defenders in the past, so it makes sense that they’d be interested in a local product who has a ton of experience playing multiple positions.

Mapu suffered a chest injury while training this offseason, but he expects to be ready to play by August. His injury could affect his draft stock, but it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he was a late-round selection for the 49ers where he could get a chance to develop at multiple positions during his rookie year.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire