49ers hold onto D.J. Jones

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones will be staying put in 2021.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers have agreed to a deal that will keep Jones in the fold. It’s a one-year deal for the 2017 sixth-round pick.

Jones was a reserve for most of his first two seasons, but started all 25 regular season games he played over the last two seasons. An ankle injury late in the 2019 season kept him from taking part in the team’s run to Super Bowl LIV.

Jones had 43 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble in those starts.

With Jones back in the fold, Solomon Thomas, Kerry Hyder, and Dion Jordan are the most notable free agents on the 49ers defensive line.

