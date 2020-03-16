The 49ers didn’t tag defensive lineman Arik Armstead before Monday’s noon deadline to do so, but he won’t be hitting the open market when the new league year opens on Wednesday.

PFT reported shortly after the deadline that Armstead and the Niners were still talking about a long-term deal that would keep the 2015 first-round pick from leaving town. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that those talks came to fruition on Monday afternoon.

Per Rapoport, it is a five-year dear worth up to $85 million. There’s no word on guarantees or structure at this point.

Armstead was No. 17 on our list of the top 100 free agents this year. He had 54 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles while helping the Niners reach the Super Bowl last season.

49ers hold onto Arik Armstead with five-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk