49ers hold off Eagles 17-11

The Eagles had their chances, but they continually shot themselves in the cleat. It allowed the 49ers to sneak out of town with a 17-11 victory.

On five possessions, the Eagles crossed the 50. They reached the San Francisco 26, 29 and 3 in the first half, but only got points off Jake Elliott‘s 45-yard field goal and trailed 7-3 at halftime.

Elliott had a 47-yard attempt blocked by Javon Kinlaw, which came after a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Jalen Reagor was overturned when replay showed the Eagles receiver stepped out of bounds before catching the pass. The Eagles also were denied after reaching the San Francisco 3 when, on on fourth-and-goal, Greg Ward tried a pass to Hurts on a trick play, and the 49ers snuffed it.

The Eagles finally got a touchdown with 4:02 remaining on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hurts. They needed only five plays and 1:05 to go 75 yards. Kenny Gainwell ran in the 2-point conversion.

The 49ers ran out of running backs but ran out the clock anyway with Jimmy Garoppolo picking up a first down on a quarterback sneak on third down at the two-minute warning.

Garoppolo went 22-of-30 for 189 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel caught six passes for 93 yards.

