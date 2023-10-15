49ers hold 10-7 lead over Browns at halftime

The 49ers and Browns played a tight first half, with San Francisco taking a 10-7 lead into halftime.

Running back Christian McCaffrey got the 49ers on the scoreboard first with a 13-yard run to cap the team’s first drive. Two 15-yard penalties on the Browns made things easier for San Francisco on that opening possession.

The 49ers had another great chance to score after Fred Warner intercepted P.J. Walker on Cleveland’s opening drive. But the Browns defense drove the 49ers offense back and rookie Jake Moody missed a 54-yard field goal — his first career miss on only his second career attempt of at least 50 yards.

The Browns then had a 47-yard field goal attempt go wide left by Dustin Hopkins.

But Moody came back to hit a 25-yard try midway through the second quarter. And the Browns got into scoring position with a big 58-yard pass from P.J. Walker to Amari Cooper, setting the club up at the San Francisco 17-yard line.

Kareem Hunt cashed it in on a 16-yard run for a touchdown, taking a pitch from tight end Harrison Bryant on a play off of a potential sneak on third-and-1.

It was Hunt's first touchdown this season after he re-joined the Browns in September.

Quarterback Brock Purdy finished the first half 7-of-12 passing for 72 yards with a touchdown. McCaffrey has 43 yards on 10 carries plus three catches for 9 yards.

But Deebo Samuel had to exit the game with a shoulder injury late in the first quarter. He did not return for the rest of the half.

On the other side, Walker is 8-of-12 passing for 106 yards with an interception. Cooper has two catches for 69 yards.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.