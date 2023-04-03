49ers hit top 3 needs in NFL Media 4-round mock draft

The 49ers’ options in the 2023 draft won’t be limited the first time they’re on the clock, but the projection about which players will be available makes it difficult to pinpoint exactly what direction they can or should go with their first picks late in the third round.

They could aim for the best players available and not take position into account, or they could circle their needs and make sure they’re checking those off as early as possible in the draft.

A four-round mock draft by NFL Media’s Chad Reuter sees the 49ers try the latter of those two scenarios. Their three selections at the end of the third round all check their top needs going into this draft.

Let’s take a look at the picks:

Round 3, Pick 99 | OL Blake Freeland, BYU

The offensive line options for the 49ers at this spot in mock drafts have varied dramatically. Finding some competition for Colton McKivitz at right tackle is their top need along the front though, and Freeland would be the kind of player who wouldn’t need to make a move to the interior. At 6-8, 302 pounds he has true tackle size, and he played on both sides of the line for the Cougars while starting 41 of the 44 games he played during his four seasons there. Freeland has all the requisite athleticism to play in an offense that requires him to do a lot of moving in the run game, and it wouldn’t be a shock if he was the 49ers’ starting RT.

Round 3, Pick 101 | S Daniel Scott, Cal

Scott’s draft stock is all over the place. In separate mock drafts he’s been sent to the 49ers in Round 3 and late in Round 5. Even in Round 3 though he makes a ton of sense for the 49ers thanks to his experience, athleticism and versatility. It won’t be easy to replace DB Jimmie Ward who went to Houston in free agency, but Scott has the skill set to mimic some of the things Ward did as a rangy free safety capable of playing near the line of scrimmage. If Scott is still around at the 101st pick it’s easy to see where he could have an impact for the 49ers right away.

Round 3, Pick 102 | DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Harrison is massive. He measured in at 6-5, 274 pounds at the combine, but he carries enough athleticism to play on the edge as a pro. That size is a key on the 49ers’ defensive front though given how much they value versatility. It’s easy to see where Harrison could quickly develop into an edge defender in base packages, while kicking inside to rush the passer from the interior where his length and athleticism could be a real problem for guards. He posted 11.0 sacks and 24 tackles for loss during his four years with the Buckeyes.

