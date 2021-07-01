49ers hit with multiple punishments for OTA violations

The 49ers may have been planning on cancelling the last portion of their OTAs, but the NFL wasn’t going to give them a choice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported San Francisco was one of three teams tagged with punishments for rule violations during Organized Team Activities last month.

Schefter on Thursday reported the 49ers were ordered to cancel the final week of OTAs, which includes the three-day minicamp the club skipped. He also said the team was fined $100,000, and head coach Kyle Shanahan was fined $50,000 for the infractions. The Cowboys and Jaguars were the other two rule-breaking teams.

This is a different violation than the one committed in rookie minicamp that forced the club to eliminate their week of rookie development that would’ve capped the OTA portion of the offseason.

There’s no word on what the violation was, but the punishment may not have affected the team’s plans. Head coach Kyle Shanahan cancelled the final two voluntary practices, and said he’d been planning on skipping mandatory minicamp due in part to injury problems in OTAs and the strong turnout for the offseason program.

