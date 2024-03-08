49ers hiring former Raiders OC Mick Lombardi to coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers have hired former Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi to a yet-to-be-titled spot on the coaching staff, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday night.

Lombardi, 35, previously worked for the 49ers in a variety of roles, beginning in 2013, when Jim Harbaugh hired him to the position of assistant to the head coach.

Over the next three seasons under head coaches Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, Lombardi served as offensive assistant, defensive assistant and offensive quality control.

After two seasons with the New York Jets as an offensive assistant, he went on to the New England Patriots, where he coached for three seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff.

Lombardi was assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 before moving to wide receivers coach for two seasons. He followed former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Raiders in 2022.

When the Raiders fired McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31, Lombardi was also relieved of his duties.

The 49ers lost three members of their offensive coaching staff after the season, including Klint Kubiak, the former offensive passing game specialist. Kubiak was hired as offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.

Assistant head coach/running backs Anthony Lynn became as Washington’s run game coordinator, and assistant offensive line coach James Cregg became the Raiders’ offensive line coach.

Lombardi is the son of former NFL executive Michael Lombardi.



