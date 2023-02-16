49ers to hire Klint Kubiak as replacement for Bobby Slowik

The 49ers have a replacement for offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, who left to become Houston’s offensive coordinator under DeMeco Ryans. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday reported Klint Kubiak will join the 49ers’ staff in a top offensive role. The job title isn’t specified in the report.

Kubiak spent time as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021 after spending the previous two seasons as their QB coach. Last year he was the QB coach and passing game coordinator for the Broncos under Nathaniel Hackett.

The 49ers have experienced a ton of turnover on their coaching staff the last three years and managed to have success finding replacements. Klint Kubiak is the oldest son of Gary Kubiak, who was the Texans’ head coach when Shanahan was on the coaching staff there. Gary’s younger son Klay is on the 49ers’ coaching staff as a defensive assistant.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire