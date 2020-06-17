49ers hilariously troll Seahawks on Twitter with Dre Greenlaw tackle

If there is an NFL season this year, the 49ers don't play the Seattle Seahawks for more than four months from now. In the meantime, the 49ers already are beating their rival on Twitter.

The Seahawks joined the latest Twitter craze and asked fans to retweet to vote for them or reply to show you're a 49ers fan. Well, the Niners had the perfect response.

Greenlaw's game-winning tackle in Week 17 gave the 49ers a 26-21 victory over the Seahawks, and their first NFC West title since 2012. He knocked tight end Jacob Hollister inches short of the end zone to improve the 49ers' record to 13-3.

As of this writing, the 49ers' response already has over 15,700 likes on Twitter.

The tackle will go down in 49ers history. It was an iconic moment and a huge part in San Francisco's Super Bowl run. Greenlaw, however, wants to make sure he's known for more than one tackle.

"I know how big of a play it was at the time and what it helped us get to, but it doesn't seem any bigger or smaller now," Greenlaw said last month in a conference call with local reporters. "It was a memorable play and I'm glad to have been a part of it. I'm also really excited for next season.

"Now that I know I can make that play once, I want to do things like that over and over again."

Greenlaw, the 49ers' fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, finished his rookie year with 92 tackles, one sack, one interception, two passes defensed and was elite as a linebacker in pass coverage.

