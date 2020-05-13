49ers hilariously troll Rams after LA releases new 2020 NFL uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams thought Wednesday would be their day. Boy were they wrong.

The Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season, and they were met with (shocker) anger and disgust on social media. Isn't everything these days?

To make matters worse, the 49ers got in on the fun and took a little dig at their NFC West rivals' unfortunate new look on Instagram.

Ouch, that might sting even more than being held to 78 total yards by your rival in front of your home crowd.

OK, that one probably hurt worse.

The Rams enter the 2020 season facing the stark reality that they could be headed for a rebuild. Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks are gone and the Rams did nothing to fix the 31st ranked offensive line in the offseason. They have put all their eggs in the "Sean McVay can scheme us to wins" basket. If Jared Goff doesn't start trending upward, the Rams will have to think long and hard about going into a full-fledged rebuild.

They went all-in on Goff, Gurley, Cooks and Aaron Donald, and now are up against the cap.

Hey, at least they have some new duds to sink to the bottom of the division in.

