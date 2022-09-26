49ers highlights: Rookie DE Drake Jackson gets 1st-career sack

It took three weeks, but 49ers rookie DE Drake Jackson finally came up with his first sack. It came at a great time, too. Denver was cruising after being pinned at the 1-yard-line. On a third-and-16 Jackson flew in off the edge to drop Wilson for a big loss that ended the drive and pushed the Broncos out of field goal range. Jackson nearly had a sack in Week 2, but it was credited to Nick Bosa. This one undoubtedly belonged to Jackson.

