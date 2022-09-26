49ers highlights: Kevin Givens, Kevin taketh

Kyle Madson

The 49ers defensive line was dominant Sunday night in Denver through the first two-plus quarters. They posted four sacks, including one by Kevin Givens, who saw an expanded role in Arik Armstead’s absence. It was his first sack of the season and second of his career. His only sack prior to Sunday night came in 2020.

 

