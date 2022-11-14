49ers highlights: Jimmy Garoppolo keeps it himself for TD vs. Chargers

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) T.J. Watt felt the familiar and still indescribable jolt the moment he emerged from the tunnel. Two months spent standing on the sideline while his torn left pectoral muscle healed deprived the Pittsburgh star linebacker of the lifeblood that sustains him and the Steelers of a player that can change the arcs of games, if not entire seasons. No wonder Watt took a second on Sunday to bask in a moment that seemed far away during his lengthy rehab, one that not coincidentally was in lockstep with his team's worst start in eight years.