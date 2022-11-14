49ers highlights: Jimmy Garoppolo keeps it himself for TD vs. Chargers

Kyle Madson

It took nearly the entire first half, but the 49ers finally got in the end zone just after the two-minute warning Sunday night. After their first two goal-to-go plays fell short, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo kept it himself on a QB sneak for a touchdown that made it a 13-10 game with 1:57 to go in the second quarter. The rushing TD was Garoppolo’s second of the year and seventh of his career.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

