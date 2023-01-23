49ers highlights: Fred Warner intercepts Dak Prescott off deflection from Jimmie Ward
Tips and overthrows, we're gettin' those!@fred_warner
📺 #DALvsSF on @NFLonFOX
📱 NFL+ https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh pic.twitter.com/Rm7ZPpXcAN
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2023
The 49ers defense was bending, but refused to break with Dallas in the red zone late in the first half. On a second-and-2, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looked for WR CeeDee Lamb, but 49ers DB Jimmie Ward got hands on the throw and it deflected directly to LB Fred Warner who hauled in the 49ers’ second interception of the game.