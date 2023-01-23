49ers highlights: Deommodore Lenoir intercepts Dak Prescott

The 49ers intercepted more throws than any team in the league this year, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw more than any other QB in the league. That played out on the Cowboys’ second possession of the divisional playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

On a third-and-9, Prescott was pressured on a blitz and sailed a throw right to Deommodore Lenoir, who hauled in his second interception in as many weeks.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire