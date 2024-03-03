49ers held formal interviews with multiple O-line prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

INDIANAPOLIS — The 49ers spent a considerable amount of time at the NFL Scouting Combine meeting with offensive line prospects.

The organization took advantage of a loaded draft class of tackles, completing multiple formal interviews with the talented candidates in attendance, as well as a few interior offensive linemen. Here are the offensive linemen who confirmed meeting with the 49ers at the NFL Scouting Combine:

Graham Barton - Duke

Amarius Mims - University of Georgia

Jordan Morgan - University of Arizona

Patrick Paul - University of Houston

Kingsley Suamataia - Brigham Young

J.C. Latham - Alabama

Trent Williams is under contract through the 2026 NFL season, but general manager John Lynch and his staff are keeping their eyes on the future. While the 35-year-old All-Pro has denied any consideration of retirement following the 2023 season, it is never too early for the club to start grooming a successor.

Jon Feliciano, who is a versatile center and guard, is set to be a free agent. The journeyman played well enough to take over the starting right guard role in Week 9 of the 2023 season and Lynch shared that the club would like to bring the 32-year-old back in 2024.

“Absolutely,” Lynch said while at the Combine. “He played at a really high level for us. We teetered on him as a scheme fit because our scheme is a little different —you got to be able to get out.

“Turned out he was a really good scheme fit. But what we knew everyplace is, this guy is a glue guy. This is a guy who brings groups together, brings people together. Tough, crusty O-lineman.”

Of the 49ers' remaining offensive line starters, left guard Aaron Banks, who was drafted in the second round (No. 48) of the 2021 NFL Draft will be a free agent in 2025 along with fifth-round selection (No. 153) Colton McKivitz who has done a solid job at right tackle.

Jake Brendel’s four-year deal keeps him with the club through the 2026 season, thus keeping much of the group together for the immediate future, but with such a talented group of linemen entering the draft, the 49ers likely will take advantage.

Protecting Brock Purdy is a priority for the 49ers, and there are several candidates in this year's draft class who are capable of being contributors for some time to come.

