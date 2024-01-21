49ers head to third consecutive NFC title game after rallying past Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' quest for a sixth Lombardi Trophy remains alive after they escaped with a 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers in their NFC divisional-round playoff game Saturday night at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco punched a ticket to its third consecutive NFC Championship Game and fourth in five years, but unlike the last two years, the 49ers will host the conference title game. They lost those two previous NFC title games on the road, to the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

The No. 2-seeded Detroit Lions and the No. 4-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play noon PT on Sunday at Ford Field for the chance to face the 49ers next Sunday in Santa Clara, with a trip to Super Bowl LVIII on the line. The Lions-Bucs game can be seen on NBC Bay Area.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense struggled Saturday night, but the second-year pro led San Francisco on a game-winning drive that was capped by a Christian McCaffrey 6-yard touchdown run.

CMC FOR THE LEAD 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/EeEIlWbVsj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 21, 2024

McCaffrey rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end George Kittle caught four passes for 81 yards and a score. Purdy completed 23 of 39 passes for 252 yards and one TD.

Not only are the 49ers headed back to the NFC title game, but the win is the franchise's 37th in the playoffs, moving them into a tie with the Packers and New England Patriots for the most all time.