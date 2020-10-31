49ers head to Seattle as slight underdogs

The 49ers finally turned their bad fortunes in Seattle around last season with a 26-21 victory in the final week of the year. Prior to that they’d lost eight straight at CenturyLink Field. This year they enter their Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks looking for a second consecutive win in the Pacific Northwest, but BetMGM has Seattle favored by three points going into Sunday.

It’s a little bit of a surprise the line isn’t a touch over three points considering the Seahawks’ dominance so far this season and the myriad injuries the 49ers are dealing with on both sides of the ball.

However, San Francisco is still 4-3 and coming off consecutive wins over the Rams and Patriots. The 49ers pretty thoroughly handled each opponent in those contests, giving some credence to the idea that they’re still a playoff team even with their rash of injuries.

Seattle is dealing with some injuries of their own as well. Their top three running backs are all either questionable or doubtful. Safety Jamal Adams is questionable as well.

The 49ers should be able to move the ball on a dreadful Seahawks defense that may still be missing its best player. Whether they can slow down Russell Wilson and a relentless Seattle passing attack is a different story.

If San Francisco does swing the minor upset, they’d shake up an already crazy division race, and they’d earn a second consecutive victory in Seattle for the first time since they won back-to-back games there in 1988 and 1991.

