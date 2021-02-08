49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is 'very high' on Jets' Sam Darnold: report

Sam Darnold rushes vs. Browns

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is reportedly "very high" on Jets QB Sam Darnold, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

ESPN's Adam Schefter had reported earlier on Super Bowl Sunday that multiple teams have reached out to the Jets about a trade for Darnold.

The Jets have yet to make a final decision on their quarterback plans for the 2021 season, per SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano.

Jimmy Garoppolo played in only six games during the 2020 season, throwing for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns before injuries shut his season down. The team then turned to Nick Mullens, who started eight games and played in ten. He threw for 2,437 yards and 12 touchdowns, going 2-6 as the starter.

Last season, Darnold threw for 2,208 yards in 12 games with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, as the Jets went 2-14. Overall, he’s thrown for 45 touchdowns to 39 interceptions with a 59.8 completion percentage in three years.