49ers HC Kyle Shanahan sheds light on the origins of Sean McVay and Matt Lafleur

Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor of the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast sit down with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan at Radio Row in Atlanta to talk about how the young staff in Washington under his father Mike Shanahan quickly found success in the NFL. Kyle discusses Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay, newly minted Green Bay Packers HC Matt Lafleur and whether he considers them offshoots of the "Kyle Shanahan coaching tree."

Listen to the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.