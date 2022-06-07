The 49ers had a pair of star players back with the team for the start of their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and head coach Kyle Shanahan fielded questions about both of their contractual situations when he spoke to reporters.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is the more pressing case as he is set for free agency after this season if the team can’t sign him to an extension. Shanahan said that the relationship between the two sides is good and that he hopes that helps pave the way to an agreement.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was a first-round pick in 2019, so the team was able to exercise an option on his contract for next season. Bosa was also away from the team for voluntary work and is eligible for an extension now, but Shanahan said the team hasn’t started any talks about a deal at this point.

“That’s how both sides are going at it now,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m not too concerned with it. I fully expect Nick Bosa being here for a very long time. But seeing him for the first time in a while, Nick always takes care of himself as good as any athlete I’ve ever been around, and he had a good Florida tan, seeing him yesterday. His quads are still huge, and he’s ready to play football whenever it’s time to go.”

Bosa and Samuel have helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship Game in their three seasons with the team. That makes the desire to keep them around an easy one to understand and now it’s just a matter of finding the right numbers to plug into contracts.

49ers haven’t started contract talks with Nick Bosa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk