49ers' Hassan Ridgeway expected to miss rest of regular season with pec strain

Pec strain expected to cost Ridgeway rest of regular season

Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, an unsung member of the 49ers' front four and line rotation, is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after sustaining a strain to his pectoral area late in the 49ers’ 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

While Ridgeway will not require surgery, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday, the injury is expected to keep him sidelined from six to eight weeks.

Defensive end Nick Bosa's status is up in the air, as he reported hamstring irritation, Shanahan said.

The 49ers will manage Bosa's workload throughout the week of practice in order to give him the best chance of being available for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bosa registered three sacks against the Dolphins on Sunday and leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks on the season.

Also, reserve defensive back and special-teams contributor Tarvarius Moore is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a knee sprain, Shanahan said.

Ridgeway’s injury comes at a time when defensive tackle Arik Armstead returned to action after missing nearly two months with plantar fasciitis in one foot and a hairline fracture of his ankle on the other side.

Armstead played 21 snaps on Sunday and had a quarterback pressure that led to Jimmie Ward’s third-quarter interception.

Ridgeway, a seven-year NFL veteran, started seven games while Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were sidelined with injuries. Ridgeway has 28 tackles and one sack in 12 games this season.

Kevin Givens remained in the starting lineup Sunday after Armstead’s return.

Meanwhile, Kinlaw remains on injured reserve with a knee condition. Shanahan seemed to express optimism last week that Kinlaw could make a contribution down the stretch of the regular season.

“I do believe it's getting close,” Shanahan said of Kinlaw on Friday. “It could be any week now. Very close to that.”

